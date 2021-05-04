Turkish security forces seize PKK ammunition cache

By Eren Bozkurt

OSMANIYE, Turkey (AA) – Turkish security forces in southern Osmaniye province seized a cache of ammunition belonging to the PKK terror group in a shelter in the Mt. Amanos region.

As part of Operation Eren-8, the commando teams of Turkish gendarmerie forces seized 13 kilograms (around 29 pounds) of explosives, hand-made electric explosive firing devices, a rifle, 30 bullets and a mobile phone as well as life-sustaining materials in a shelter buried in the ground.

Some of the items were confiscated as evidence, said security sources.

Operation Eren, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old who was martyred by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January with the aim of completely eliminating terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.