By Behlul Cetinkaya

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone Tuesday with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic, said diplomatic sources.

The two top diplomats discussed Turkish-Serbian relations, regional developments as well as the modalities of Cavusoglu’s next visit to Serbia, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

​​​​​​​*Written by Ahmet Gencturk