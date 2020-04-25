Turkish series showcases life with values: Pakistan PM

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – The Turkish television series Resurrection: Ertugrul is an “interesting” drama which shows Islamic culture, said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It is part of history in which values of Islamic culture have been showcased,” Khan told journalists in Islamabad on Friday.

State-run Pakistan Television (PTV) late Saturday launched the first episode of the popular Turkish drama series that highlights Muslim history during 13th century to coincide with first day of Ramadan.

Khan said a “third-hand culture was being promoted in Pakistan due to Hollywood and Bollywood.”

“I want our children and youth to learn where is the difference and that we also have our own culture,” he said, referring to the release of the series.

PTV dubbed the series in Urdu after Khan visited Turkey last year and was informed about the importance of the series.

Expressing “disappointment” about content generated by Bollywood, he said “it is badly effecting our children; schools and drug culture was flourishing while sex and crimes related to children were increasing.”

The broadcast of Resurrection: Ertugrul in Urdu aims to inform viewers that there is “another way and style of life laced with values,” Khan said. “It directly impacts our family system … remember, the family system collapses when immorality rises in the society.”

Often described as the Turkish Game of Thrones, the series is woven around 13th century Anatolia and tells the story prior to the establishment of the Ottoman Empire. It illustrates the struggle of Ertugrul Gazi, father of the empire's first leader.

Shortly after the 45-minute long first episode was broadcast, #ErtugrulUrduPTV was trending with viewers welcoming the series as they shared “scenes” from the first episode on social media.

“Great initiative taken by PMIK [Prime Minister Imran Khan] to make the younger generation know the magnificent and historical past of the Muslims. Indeed a visionary leader,” wrote Twitter user Dr Uzair Noor.

“Every Muslim feels proud of Ertugrul series irrespective of the nationality,” a Pakistani citizen reflecting on the series told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey-Pakistan Parliamentary group Chairman and Justice and Development (AK) Party lawmaker Ali Sahin thanked Khan for the launch of the series for an Urdu-speaking audience.

“In the name of our nation I kindly thank to The Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI and @PTVHomeOfficial for airing @DirilisDizisi [Ertugrul Gazi] in Urdu,” said Sahin, who studied in Pakistan and speaks Urdu.

PTV management took to Twitter to thank viewers.

“Dear PTV viewers, the PTV management would like to thank you for the most encouraging feedback for Episode 1, and for making it the TopTrend on Twitter Pakistan!,” it said.

Turkey, Pakistan and Malaysia agreed last September to fight the rising global trend of Islamophobia, mainly in the West.

The trio of nations decided to launch a television channel dedicated to confronting challenges posed by Islamophobia and to produce films on Muslim heroes.