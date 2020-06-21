Turkish soldier martyred by terrorists in N. Iraq

By Buket Guven

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish soldier was martyred in a clash with terrorists in cross-border anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Sunday.

In a written statement, the ministry said that the soldier was injured during Operation Claw-Tiger, and he succumbed to wounds at a hospital.

Two terrorists were also “neutralized” during the operation, while their weapons were also destroyed, the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The ministry conveyed condolences to Turkish nation over the martyrdom of the soldier.

Turkey's Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched earlier this week to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Sena Guler