Turkish soldier martyred during anti-terror op in Agri

By Mumin Altas

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish soldier was martyred in Turkey’s eastern Agri province, the Interior Ministry announced Monday.

Two other Turkish security personnel were also wounded in the clash with terrorists while conducting reconnaissance and surveillance activity as part of Operation Yildirim-3.

The wounded soldiers were transported to a hospital in Agri, but despite all medical intervention, one of them could not be saved and succumbed to his wounds, the ministry said.

The ministry also extended its condolences and wished patience to the martyred soldier’s family.

Operation Yildirim-3 was launched on Aug. 25 in Agri province to neutralize PKK terrorists in the region.

The PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union — has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

More than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children, have been killed since July 2015, when the group resumed its armed campaign against the country.