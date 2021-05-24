Turkish soldier martyred from injuries in northern Iraq mission

By Sertac Bulur

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish soldier was martyred from injuries taken during an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said Monday.

As a helicopter was landing to deliver supplies during Operation Pence-Yildirim, the soldier fell and was injured, said a ministry statement.

Despite doctors' best efforts, he later lost his life in the hospital, it added.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar issued a message extending his condolences to the soldier’s family.

Turkey launched Operations Pence-Simsek and Pence-Yildirim last month in the Metina and Avasin-Basyan regions in northern Iraq.

The separatist terrorist group PKK often uses bases in northern Iraq, just across Turkey’s southern border, to hide out and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar