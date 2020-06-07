Turkish soldier wounded in Syria succumbs to injuries

By Mehmet Tosun

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish soldier, who was injured in Syria’s northwestern Idlib in April, succumbed to his injuries, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said the soldier was injured during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring and offered condolences to the family of the martyred soldier, the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish nation.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable peaceful settlement by locals: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Turkey targets members of the PKK terror group in both northern Iraq and Syria, the group responsible for the death of tens of thousands of people in Turkey over past decades.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group and its members frequently attempt to infiltrate into Turkish posts to commit acts of terrorism.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin