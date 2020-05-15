Turkish spokesperson slams Israel's annexation plan

ANKARA (AA) – Israel must stop illegal campaigns and the international community needs to stop “modern vandalism," Turkey's presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said Saturday.

"Israel’s policy of occupation and annexation is an invitation to more conflict and escalation,” Kalin said on Twitter. “Turkey and everyone with a sense of justice will stand by the Palestinian people," in regards to Israel's recent plans to annex and further occupy the West Bank.

Israel is expected to carry out the annexation July 1, as agreed between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of Blue and White party Benny Gantz.

Palestinian officials have threatened to abolish bilateral agreements with Israel if it goes ahead with the annexation that will undermine the two-state solution.

The plan comes as part of US President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” that was announced Jan. 28. It refers to Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital” and recognizes Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.

The plan states the establishment of a Palestinian state in the form of an archipelago connected by bridges and tunnels.

Palestinian officials say that under the US plan, Israel will annex 30% – 40% of the West Bank, including all of East Jerusalem.

The plan has drawn widespread criticism from the Arab world and was rejected by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which urged "all member states not to engage with this plan or to cooperate with the US administration in implementing it in any form."