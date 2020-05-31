Turkish sports clubs condemn murder of US black man

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's top three football clubs condemned Saturday the killing of an unarmed black man in US custody by a while police officer earlier this week.

"Racism is a refuge for the ignorant. It seeks to divide and to destroy. It is the enemy of freedom, and deserves to be met head-on and stamped out," Besiktas remarked about the killing of George Floyd on Twitter.

Galatasaray called his death "racism and discrimination."

"Racism is man’s gravest threat to man – the maximum of hatred for a minimum of reason. We condemn racism and discrimination of any kind, mourn the loss of #GeorgeFloyd. #BlackLivesMatter."

Fenerbahce also slammed the killing on social media.

"Racism is not an ideology, but a psychological disease," it said.

– Sports world reacts to Floyd’s murder

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James slammed the murder by sharing a photograph of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

"Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ #StayWoke👁," said James.

US women's national soccer team star Alex Morgan yearned for racial and gender equality.

"So sickened beyond words by the brutal police killing of George Floyd. When will all Americans be treated and respected equally regardless of race and gender?? We are yearning for true leadership and inclusivity from the top," she said on Twitter.

Video of Floyd's arrest captured by a bystander and posted on Facebook appeared to show him pinned, repeatedly pleading "I can't breathe" for nearly four minutes as now former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin holds his neck to the ground with his knee. He appeared to be in handcuffs in the video footage.

Shortly after Floyd appeared to lose consciousness, but the officer maintained his position on the victim.

His pulse was checked about three minutes after he stopped gasping for air while the officer continued to press his knee on Floyd's neck, but it is unclear from the video what the assessment was at that point.

He is then loaded on to a stretcher and moved into an ambulance. He did not appear to be conscious.

The police department said Floyd was detained after they responded to a call about forgery.

Mayor Jacob Frey fired Chauvin and three other officers who were present at Floyd’s arrest a day after the video was posted. The county’s top prosecutor charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.