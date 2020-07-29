Turkish stocks down 1.49% at midweek close

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the day at 1,135.55 points on Wednesday, falling 1.49% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 1,156.04 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slipped 17.15 points from 1,152.70 points at Tuesday's close.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,962.50 by market close, up from $1,930.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $43.93 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Wednesday, with a day range of $43.55 to $44.21.

At the beginning of this year, a barrel of Brent oil sold for around $58.