Turkish stocks down at close

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index fell 0.29% to close Monday at 1,536.19 points.

After starting the week at 1,538.50 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 4.42 points from 1,540.61 points at the previous close.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,850.10 by market close on Monday, up from $1,892.45 at Friday's close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $55.16 per barrel as of 6.00 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Monday, with a daily range of $55.99 to $56.32.

On Monday, the Central Bank announced that Turkey's current account balance posted a deficit of $4.06 billion in November 2020, worse than market expectations.

Exchange Rates Friday Monday USD/TRY 7.3280 7.5140 EUR/TRY 8.9970 9.1280 GBP/TRY 10.0110 10.1490