Turkish stocks down at midweek open

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,441.36 points on Wednesday, losing 0.08% or 1.19 points from the previous close.

At Tuesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 0.8% to close at 1,442.56 points, with a daily trading volume of 16.64 billion Turkish liras ($1.94 billion).

One US dollar traded for 8.5400 Turkish liras as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), down from 8.5530.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 10.3500, versus 10.3660 a day before, while one British pound traded for 12.0500 Turkish liras, slightly falling from 12.0820.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $74.39 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).