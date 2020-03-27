Turkish stocks down at weekly close

By Gokhan Ergocun



ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the week at 88,125.04 points on Friday, down 3.72% from the previous close.



Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 91,833.88 points. As of the daily close, it dropped 3,402.55 points from Thursday's close of 91.527,59 points.



The price of one ounce of gold was $1,622.70 by market close, up from $,.615 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.



The price of Brent crude oil was around $24.60 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Friday.