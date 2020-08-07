Turkish stocks end week up 2.53%

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the week at 1,060.59 points on Friday, up 2.53% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 1,029.79 points, Borsa Istanbul's index increased 26.19 points from 1,034.40 points at Thursday's close.

On Friday, the BIST 100 hovered between 985.38 and 1,062.07 points — 87 stocks on the index rose, 12 fell and four were flat compared to the previous close.

The total market value of the BIST 100 at close was 780 billion Turkish liras ($109 billion), with a daily trading volume of 25 billion Turkish liras ($3.4 billion).