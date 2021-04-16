Turkish stocks flat at Friday close

​​​By Yunus Girgin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended the week at 1,408.14 points, up 0.03% from the previous close.

After starting Friday at 1,404.10, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 0.38 points from Thursday's close of 1,407.76 points.

One ounce of gold was traded for $1,780.00 by market close, up from $1,749.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $66.60 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Friday.