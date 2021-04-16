Turkish stocks flat at Friday close

By Yunus Girgin
ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended the week at 1,408.14 points, up 0.03% from the previous close.
After starting Friday at 1,404.10, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 0.38 points from Thursday's close of 1,407.76 points.
One ounce of gold was traded for $1,780.00 by market close, up from $1,749.00 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.
The price of Brent crude oil was around $66.60 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT) on Friday.
|Exchange Rates
|Thursday
|Friday
|USD/TRY
|8.0800
|8.0640
|EUR/TRY
|9.6900
|9.6680
|GBP/TRY
|11.1700
|11.1720