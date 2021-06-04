Turkish stocks flat at Friday's open

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened Friday at 1,428.91 points, rising 0.05% or 0.77 points from the previous close.

At Thursday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down at 1,428.13 points, with a daily trading volume of 18.2 billion Turkish liras ($2.1 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 8.7400 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), from 8.7080.

One euro traded for 10.5800 Turkish liras, versus 10.5820, while British pound/Turkish lira exchange rate climbed to 12.3200 from 12.3160.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $71.35 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).