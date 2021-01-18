Turkish stocks flat at Monday opening

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened the week at 1,525.03 points on Monday, marginally up by 0.04% or 0.54 points from the previous close.

On Jan. 15, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slipped 1.43% to close the week at 1,524.49 points with a daily trading volume of 31.57 billion Turkish liras ($4.26 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 7.4720 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), down from 7.4920 compared to Friday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was at 9.0260, versus 9.0710, and one British pound traded for 10.1600 Turkish liras, compared to 10.2220 at the last close.

One barrel of Brent oil was sold for $54.90 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).