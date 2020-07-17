Turkish stocks flat at open

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index started Friday at 118,864.60 points, with a rise of 0.05% or 57 points.

At Thursday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.91% at 118,807.53 points, with a daily trading volume of 20.6 billion Turkish liras ($3 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 6.8600 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Friday, up from the previous close at 6.8570.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 7.8090 from 7.8450, while one British pound traded for 8.6320 Turkish liras, down from 8.6750 at Thursday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $43.24 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Friday.