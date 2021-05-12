Turkish stocks looking down at midweek open

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,441.41 points on Wednesday, decreasing 0.24% or 3.46 points from the previous close.

The stock exchange is trading for half a day today due to the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. It will open on Monday after a three-and-a-half-day break.

At Tuesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 1.1% to close at 1,444.87 points, with a daily trading volume of 18.1 billion Turkish liras (over $2.1 billion).

One US dollar traded for 8.3100 Turkish liras as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), up from 8.3010 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 10.0800, versus 10.1240 a day before, while one British pound traded for 11.7700 Turkish liras, rising from 11.7650.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $68.95 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).