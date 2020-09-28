Turkish stocks looking down at Monday close

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Monday down 0.27% to close at 1,121.17 points.

After starting the week at 1,124.93 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 3.00 points from 1,124.17 points at Friday's close.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,864.75 by market close, up from $1.863.60, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent oil was around $42.48 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Monday, with a day range of $41.95 to $42.87.

Exchange Rates Friday Monday USD/TRY 7.6410 7.7750 EUR/TRY 8.8760 9.0690 GBP/TRY 9.7810 10.0760