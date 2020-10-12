Turkish stocks looking up at Monday close

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Monday up 1.09% to close at 1,178.35 points.

After starting the week at 1,170.54 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 12.65 points from 1,165.70 points at Friday's close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,169.12 and 1,178.17 points – 51 stocks on the index rose and two fell compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of some 859 billion Turkish liras ($108 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 22 billion Turkish liras ($2.8 billion).

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,870.00 by market close, down from $1,911.50 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $41.73 per barrel as of 6.15 p.m. local time (1515GMT) on Monday.

Exchange Rates Friday Monday USD/TRY 7.8890 7.8740 EUR/TRY 9.3170 9.3000 GBP/TRY 10.2650 10.3070