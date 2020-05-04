Turkish stocks start week down 1.49%

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index started the week at 99,606.40 points, down 1.49%, or 1,503.70 points.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 0.48% to close the day at 101,110.11 points, with a daily trading volume of 12.93 billion Turkish liras ($1.85 billion).

Borsa Istanbul markets were closed on Friday due to the May 1 International Labor Day.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.0190 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, compared to 6.9890 at Thursday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also dropped to 7.6770, versus 7.5850, and one British pound traded for 8.7510 Turkish liras, versus 8.7600 at the previous close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $26.29 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).