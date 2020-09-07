Turkish stocks start week looking up

By Tuba Sahin



ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,090.39 points on Monday, rising 0.37% or 4.07 points from the previous close.



At the last week's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 0.93% at 1,086.32 points, with a daily trading volume of 13.97 billion Turkish liras ($1.88 billion).



The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate remained unchanged at 7.4550 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT).

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 8.8200 from 8.7910, while one British pound traded for 9.8660 Turkish liras, down from 9.8800.



One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $42.10 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).