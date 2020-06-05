Turkish stocks up 0.55% at Friday's opening

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index started the day at 110,142.64 points on Friday, rising by 0.55% or 605.72 points from previous close.

At Thursday’s close, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index was up 0.39% at 109,536.92 points, with a daily trading volume of 15.2 billion Turkish liras ($2.2 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 6.7530 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Friday, compared to 6.7590 at Thursday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.6790 from 7.6230, and one British pound traded for 8.5640 Turkish liras, up from 8.5160 at the previous close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $40.38 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Friday.