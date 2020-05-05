Turkish stocks up 0.80% at open

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index started the day at 99,634.31 points on Tuesday, up by 0.80%, or 792.07 points.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index decreased by 2.24% to close the day at 98,842.24 points with a daily trading volume of 8.87 billion Turkish liras ($1.26 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 7.0350 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Tuesday, compared to 7.0480 at Monday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also dropped to 7.6730, versus 7.7030, and one British pound traded for 8.7850 Turkish liras, versus 8.7890 at the previous close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $28.90 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).