Turkish stocks up 1.12% at Thursday close

By Yunus Girgin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index was up 1.12% to close Thursday at 1,522.24 points.

Starting the day at 1,515.04 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 16.82 points over the midweek's close of 1.505,42 points.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,911.10 by market close, down from $1,955.70 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $54.3 per barrel as of 6.00 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Thursday.

Exchange Rates Wednesday Thursday
USD/TRY 7.3450 7.3400
EUR/TRY 9.0380 9.0150
GBP/TRY 9.9960 10.0050
