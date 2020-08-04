Turkish stocks up 1.20% at open

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index started Tuesday at 1,140.39 points, up 1.20% or 13.50 points, following a break for Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice.

At the last week's close on Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was down 0.76% at 1,126.90 points with a daily trading volume of 7.9 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 6.9710 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Tuesday, compared to 6.9890 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 8.2200 from 8.2070 and one British pound traded for 9.1420 Turkish liras, down from 9.2600.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $44.02 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).