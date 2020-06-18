Turkish stocks up 1.40% at close

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Thursday up 1.40% to close at 112,494.62 points.

Starting the day at 111,422.04 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 1,554.66 points from 110,939.96 points at the midweek close.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,722.00 by market close, up from $1,718.20 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent oil was $41.20 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Thursday, with a daily range of $40.05 to $41.38.

At the beginning of 2020, a barrel of Brent oil sold for around $58.