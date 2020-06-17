Turkish stocks up at midweek open

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index started the day at 111,327.92 points on Wednesday, up by 0.35%, or 388.26 points.

At Tuesday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index was up 1.26% at 110,939.66 points with a daily trading volume of 17.9 billion Turkish liras ($2.6 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 6.8400 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Wednesday, compared to 6.8410 at Tuesday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 7.7170 from 7.7050 and one British pound traded for 8.6220 Turkish liras, up from 8.6900 at the previous close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $40.70 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Wednesday.