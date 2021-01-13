Turkish stocks up at midweek open

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index opened at 1,559.77 points on Wednesday, up 0.66% or 10.24 points from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index on Tuesday rose 0.87% to reach 1,549.53 points, with a daily trading volume of 32.5 billion Turkish liras (nearly $3.4 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate slipped to 7.4400 as of 9:30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) from 7.5070 at the previous close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate dropped to 9.0900 from 9.1140, while one British pound traded for 10.1800 Turkish liras, down from 10.2190 at Tuesday’s close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $57.20 as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT).