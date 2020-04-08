Turkish stocks up at midweek's close

By Gokhan Ergocun

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the day at 93,225.22 points on Wednesday, up 0.91% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 92,481.70 points. As of daily close, it earned 843.40 points from Tuesday's close of 92,381.82 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,648 by market close, down from $1,653 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was over $31.70 level per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Wednesday.