Turkish stocks up at Monday close

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index rose 0.75% to close on Monday at 1,392.57 points.

After starting the week at 1,385.74 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 10.42 points from the last week's close of 1,382.15 points.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,724.00 by market close, down from $1,729.35 at Friday's close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $64.0 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT).