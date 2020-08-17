Turkish stocks up at Monday opening

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index opened at 1,085.52 points on Monday, up 1.69 points or 0.16% from the previous close.

At Friday's close, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index slipped 1.49% to 1,083.83 points with a daily trading volume of 14.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.97 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 7.3870 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, up from last week's closing rate of 7.3730.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 8.7650, versus 8.7170, and one British pound traded for 9.7010 Turkish liras. It was 9.7310 at Friday's close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $45.10 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) on Monday.