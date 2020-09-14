Turkish stocks up at Monday's close

By Tuba Sahin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index ended Monday up 0.42% to close at 1,107.29 points.

After starting the week at 1,105.89 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose 4.59 points from 1,102.70 points at Friday's close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 hovered between 1,103.41 and 1,110.34 points — 66 stocks on the index rose, 27 fell, and seven were flat compared to the previous close.

Closing the day with a market value of some 818 billion Turkish liras ($110 billion), the benchmark index posted a daily trading volume of 12.8 billion Turkish liras ($1.7 billion).

Shares of steel producer Karabuk Kardemir, glass manufacturer Sise Cam and petrochemical company Petkim saw the highest trading volumes.

Stocks of real estate investment trusts firm Alarko Gmyo posted the best performance, rising 4.48%, while shares of private lender Sekerbank suffered the most, losing 2.68%.

One ounce of gold sold for $1,947.50 by market close, up from $1,946.50, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent oil was around $39.77 per barrel as of 6 p.m. local time (1500GMT) on Monday, with a day range of $39.32 to $40.08.

Exchange Rates Friday Monday USD/TRY 7.4790 7.4920 EUR/TRY 8.9580 8.9010 GBP/TRY 9.6140 9.6880