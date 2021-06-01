Turkish stocks up at Tuesday close

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s benchmark stock index closed Tuesday at 1,432.04 points, up 0.81% from the previous close.

Starting the day at 1,424.47 points, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index has gained 11.55 points from Monday's close of 1,420.49 points.

During the day, the index's value hovered between 1,423.00, points and 1,430.85 points, with 56 stocks on the index rising and 42 falling compared to Monday.

The total market value of the BIST 100 was around 1 trillion Turkish liras ($118 billion) by market close, with a daily trading volume of 13.4 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion).

One ounce of gold traded for $1,909.00 by market close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $71.15 per barrel as of 6.10 p.m. local time (1510GMT).