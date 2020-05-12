Turkish stocks up at Tuesday's opening

By Aysu Bicer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's benchmark stock index started the day at 97,951.42 points on Tuesday, up by 0.16%, or 159.19 points.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index dropped 0.05% to close the day at 97,792.23 points with a daily trading volume of 10.3 billion Turkish liras ($1.5 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate fell to 7.0530 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Tuesday, compared to 7.0720 at Monday's close.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate also dropped to 7.6300, versus 7.6630, and one British pound traded for 8.7230 Turkish liras, versus 8.7570 at the previous close.

One barrel of Brent crude oil sold for around $29.87 as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

Oil prices rose by a sudden move from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June in a bid to back drain the glut in the global market.