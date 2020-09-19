Turkish Super Lig: Besiktas draw 1-1 with Antalyaspor

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – Besiktas drew 1-1 with Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig game on Saturday.

Cyle Larin's goal gave a 1-0 lead to home team in the 33rd minute at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Antalyaspor equalized the game with Gokdeniz Bayrakdar's goal in the 85th minute, ending the match 1-1.

– Saturday's results

Genclerbirligi – Ittifak Holding Konyaspor: 0-0

Yukatel Denizlispor – Trabzonspor: 0-0

Besiktas – Fraport TAV Antalyaspor: 1-1

Aytemiz Alanyaspor – Hes Kablo Kayserispor: 2-0