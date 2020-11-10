Turkish swimmer Emre Sakci sets new European record

By Huseyin Burak Demirer

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish swimmer Emre Sakci set another European record in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday.

Sakci finished men's 100-meter breaststroke race in the International Swimming League in 55.74 seconds, ahead of Ilya Shymanovich from Belarus.

South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh holds the world record in this category with 55.61 seconds.

Earlier, Sakci set a European record when he won men's 50-meter breaststroke in 25.29 seconds.

*Writing by Muhammed Enes Calli