By Musa Samur

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish athlete on Friday bagged a gold medal in the European Taekwondo Senior Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Hakan Recber won a gold medal in the men’s 63-kilogram category in the championship, said a statement by the Turkish Taekwondo Federation.

Turkish athletes also won two silver medals in the championships, including Hatice Kubra Ilgun in the women’s 57-kg category and Zeliha Agris in the women’s 53-kg category.