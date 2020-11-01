Turkish teams pull survivor from debris after quake

By Ali Korkmaz and Yusuf Soykan Bal

IZMIR, Turkey (AA) – A 14-year-old girl was rescued from the rubble early Monday, 58 hours after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake jolted the city of Izmir on Turkey’s Aegean Sea coast.

After first aid was performed, Idil Sirin was taken to a local hospital.

So far, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has rescued 105 people from the debris as search and rescue activities continue.

Turkey is among the world's most seismically active zones as it is situated on several active fault lines. It has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past as well.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara