Turkish teams pull survivor from debris after quake

By Ibrahim Yozoglu, Yusuf Soykan Bal

IZMIR, Turkey (AA) – A survivor was pulled from the rubble Saturday in Izmir, 33 hours after an earthquake struck the Turkish coastal city.

Teams rescued the 55-year-old from the debris of a collapsed building in the Bayrakli region, where the quake caused the most destruction.

He was taken to hospital.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca visited the area and conducted a briefing with rescue teams.

Search and rescue activities continue in nine buildings in the coastal Aegean province.

Rescue workers have pulled more than 100 people from the debris.

Thirty-five people were killed and more than 823 injured after the magnitude-6.6 quake jolted Izmir on Friday.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk