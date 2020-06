By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday attended a video conference with his counterparts in Visegrad Group.

“[…] discussed; Recent developments on #Covid-19, cooperation among our countries particularly on normalization, tourism&health, #Turkey- #EU relations, migration issues,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Slovakia, Czechia, Hungary and Poland, which form the Visegrad Group.