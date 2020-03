By Merve Ozlem Cakir and Enes Duran

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed his Transport and Infrastructure Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan earlier Saturday.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu was appointed to the post.

The decision was announced in the Official Gazette.

Turhan was appointed in 2018.