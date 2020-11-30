Turkish Treasury to repay over $14.3B in Dec-Feb

By Yunus Girgin

ANKARA (AA) – Turkey's Treasury will repay 111.9 billion Turkish liras (some $14.3 billion) of debt in the period from December to February, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Monday.

Over the next three months, the Treasury will repay 14.2 billion Turkish liras (some $1.82 billion) in external debt, of which 7.3 billion Turkish liras ($940 million) will be interest payments.

For the next three months, 97.6 billion Turkish liras ($12.5 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected – with around 30.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.88 billion) of this amount in interest payments, while the rest is principal payment.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 94.9 billion Turkish liras ($12.2 billion) from domestic markets in the next three months, while there will be 17.6 billion Turkish liras ($2.26 billion) of external borrowing just in December.

The Treasury has projected to hold 18 bond auctions and direct sale of lease certificates – with no planned external borrowing – from December to February.