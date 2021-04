By Handan Kazanci

ISTANBUL (AA) – The Turkish defense minister met with his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul on Saturday.

Turkey’s Hulusi Akar and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrey Taran discussed bilateral ties, and regional defense and security issues, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also met with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky in Istanbul.