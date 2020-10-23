Turkish, Ukrainian firms sign defense deal

By Talha Yavuz

KIEV, Ukraine (AA) – A Turkish energy firm Lodos Propulsion signed a defense deal with Ukrainian gas turbine producer Zorya-Mashproekt, owned by the Ukrainian state-run defense firm Ukroboronprom.

During a meeting in the capital Kiev, the two sides discussed the potential in joint manufacturing of military products and energy and infrastructure fields, and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen the bilateral relations.

The MoU was based on Turkey and Ukraine's new military cooperation agreement, which was signed between the two countries last week during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's official visit to Turkey.

Denis Gordienko, the CEO of Zorya-Mashproekt, said the MoU is a step to enable the Ukrainian firm for entering the Turkish market.

*Writing by Gokhan Ergocun from Istanbul