By Zafer Fatih Beyaz

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev spoke over the phone on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, and exchanged good wishes on the upcoming Eid al-Fitr, which is marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, said Turkey's Communications Directorate in a statement.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk