Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Fenerbahce Opet Women's Volleyball team star Eda Erdem Dundar was named one of the 100 greatest players, International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced Thursday.

"A girl who discovers her self-worth and self-esteem can fearlessly chase her dreams," Dundar said on FIVB's website.

"During the epidemic, we should be with and support girls so that they are not deprived of education and development," she added.

The 33-year-old received the Best Middle Blocker honor at the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Dundar helped Fenerbahce win the Women's Club World Championship title in 2010 and the European Champions League in 2012.

The Roster 100 list featured 100 key players and teams that have influenced and enraptured the volleyball world with success and stories from 2010 to 2020, the International Volleyball Federation said in a statement.