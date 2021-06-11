Turkish woman entrepreneur designs special pillow for babies

By Kemal Karagoz

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AA) – A female entrepreneur in Turkey's southeastern province of Gaziantep has designed a baby pillow that integrates white noise with the sound in the womb.

Pervin Ozovaci aims to introduce her product, called "The Voice of Peace," to the world with the support of the Gaziantep Regional Industrial Design and Hybrid Modeling Center (GETHAM).

Ozovaci started her career after the age of 40 and established her own design studio in 2001.

For the past year, she has been carrying out studies that will allow babies to sleep more peacefully.

As part of her studies, Ozovaci created software called "Elixir Voice" which includes combinations of white noise and the sound in the womb and inserted the software device into a pillow produced for babies.

With her project "The Voice of Peace,” she applied to the Startup Acceleration Program (SAP), which was carried out in cooperation with the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ) and GETHAM.

Ozovaci's project was accepted as the "best project" in the SAP program, in which a total of 180 projects applied for financial support.

Ozovaci, who has put the pillows she produced on sale in Turkey, has also made attempts to attract demand from abroad for her product.

“We aim to introduce our product to the world. We have also made attempts to establish connections in the UK and the US. I believe that we will create a good brand from Gaziantep,” she told Anadolu Agency.

“The babies we tested this device with slept very peacefully. We have seen that the sleep problem of babies has been solved to a great extent. Our next goal is to open up to the world,” she said.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz.