Turkish wrestler Kerem Kamal marches to Tokyo Olympics

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish wrestler Kerem Kamal on Saturday bagged the ticket for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Turkish Olympic Committee (TMOK) said on Twitter that Kamal clinched his Tokyo quota, beating Hungarian opponent Erik Torba 5-4 in the Greco-Roman 60kg semifinal in the European Olympic Qualifier.

Kamal made it to the final in the Olympic qualifiers in Hungary to reserve his place in Tokyo.

Delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Olympics are scheduled to be held in the Japanese capital from July 23 to Aug. 8.